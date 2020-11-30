Microsoft Teams will stop working on Internet Explorer 11 from Nov 30

Microsoft Teams will no longer work on Internet Explorer 11 starting November 30, 2020, as per a prior announcement made by the company. According to Mashable, the tech company had made the announcement regarding this back in August where the company had stated, "Microsoft 365 apps and services will not support Internet Explorer 11 starting August 17, 2021 (Microsoft Teams will not support Internet Explorer 11 earlier, starting November 30, 2020)".

Microsoft stated that customers will have a "degraded experience" or will be unable to connect to Microsoft 365 apps and services on Internet Explorer (IE) 11. When it comes to a "degraded experience", users may not be able to use the new Microsoft 365 features or certain features and might not even work when accessing the app or service via IE 11. As per Mashable, the decision to curb Microsoft Teams support on IE 11 is an attempt to move users to the company's Microsoft Edge browser.

"While we know this change will be difficult for some customers, we believe that customers will get the most out of Microsoft 365 when using the new Microsoft Edge. We are committed to helping make this transition as smooth as possible," said Microsoft. The post also further stated that newer browsers like the new Microsoft Edge will make for better and more innovative online experiences for the users.

"We believe that Microsoft 365 subscribers, in both consumer and commercial contexts, will be well served with this change through faster and more responsive web access to greater sets of features in everyday toolsets like Outlook, Teams, SharePoint, and more", read the post. (ANI)

Also Read: Talview Launches Next Generation Remote Hiring with Interview Intelligence on Microsoft Teams