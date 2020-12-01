Importing PDFs into Google Docs now supports more formatting options

Google said Monday it is introducing a range of updates that will make PDF files converted into Google Docs better. With the new update, users will see improvements in image imports, text styles and formatting and layout conversion.

Here are the key improvements the new update is bringing:

Image imports including the image itself and text wrapping related to images

Text styles and formattings such as importing underline and strikethrough, background color, and more fonts.

Layout conversion, including support for multi-column layouts, custom page sizes, tables with borders, and improved content ordering.

To convert PDF and photo files to text, head over to "drive.google.com" on your computer and follow these steps:

Right-click on the file you want to convert

Click the "Open with Google Docs" option

The image file will be converted to a Google Doc

Gif Credit: Google

The update is rolling out to both Rapid and Scheduled Release domains and will be available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers.