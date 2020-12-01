Zoom selects AWS as its preferred cloud provider

Zoom Video Communications has selected Amazon's Cloud arm Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its preferred cloud provider, extending its longstanding relationship to keep up with the surging demand and deliver continuous innovation for its expanding customer base, Amazon announced on Monday.

As part of the multi-year deal, Zoom will leverage AWS's global infrastructure and an unmatched portfolio of services including capabilities to seamlessly grow its core video meeting platform and innovate new customer experiences.

Zoom has faced sharply increased demand for customer service over the past nine months as businesses, schools, and governments impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic began to use the platform for everything from online education to business meetings to social gatherings to exercise classes.

AWS provided Zoom with over 1,000 Amazon WorkSpaces virtual desktops, additional cloud infrastructure and security monitoring support to help the company manage an unprecedented increase in demand. Leveraging AWS, Zoom is ready to meet the increasing global demand for its services with low latency while continuously delivering new features that improve the user experience, Amazon said.

Commenting on the expanded partnership, Eric S. Yuan, CEO of Zoom, said, "Faced with unprecedented global demand this past year, we've been able to handle it in significant part by running the substantial majority of our cloud-based workloads on our preferred cloud provider, AWS, and relying on AWS's performance and scalability.

"Looking forward, we will continue to innovate alongside AWS to reinvent virtual collaboration and deliver secure and exciting experiences for our customers," he further added.

In addition, AWS and Zoom will develop new solutions for the latter's enterprise users, leveraging the breadth and depth of AWS to integrate Zoom services with Amazon's devices and capabilities to make it easier for organizations to run the hybrid office and remote work models. The duo will deepen their collaboration to reimagine the future of online communication.