Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zoom selects AWS as its preferred cloud provider

AWS provided Zoom with over 1,000 Amazon WorkSpaces virtual desktops, additional cloud infrastructure and security monitoring support to help the company manage an unprecedented increase in demand. Leveraging AWS, Zoom is ready to meet the increasing global demand for its services with low latency while continuously delivering new features that improve the user experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seattle | Updated: 01-12-2020 11:12 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 11:12 IST
Zoom selects AWS as its preferred cloud provider
(Representative Image)

Zoom Video Communications has selected Amazon's Cloud arm Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its preferred cloud provider, extending its longstanding relationship to keep up with the surging demand and deliver continuous innovation for its expanding customer base, Amazon announced on Monday.

As part of the multi-year deal, Zoom will leverage AWS's global infrastructure and an unmatched portfolio of services including capabilities to seamlessly grow its core video meeting platform and innovate new customer experiences.

Zoom has faced sharply increased demand for customer service over the past nine months as businesses, schools, and governments impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic began to use the platform for everything from online education to business meetings to social gatherings to exercise classes.

AWS provided Zoom with over 1,000 Amazon WorkSpaces virtual desktops, additional cloud infrastructure and security monitoring support to help the company manage an unprecedented increase in demand. Leveraging AWS, Zoom is ready to meet the increasing global demand for its services with low latency while continuously delivering new features that improve the user experience, Amazon said.

Commenting on the expanded partnership, Eric S. Yuan, CEO of Zoom, said, "Faced with unprecedented global demand this past year, we've been able to handle it in significant part by running the substantial majority of our cloud-based workloads on our preferred cloud provider, AWS, and relying on AWS's performance and scalability.

"Looking forward, we will continue to innovate alongside AWS to reinvent virtual collaboration and deliver secure and exciting experiences for our customers," he further added.

In addition, AWS and Zoom will develop new solutions for the latter's enterprise users, leveraging the breadth and depth of AWS to integrate Zoom services with Amazon's devices and capabilities to make it easier for organizations to run the hybrid office and remote work models. The duo will deepen their collaboration to reimagine the future of online communication.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

Ontario, Canada Launches Virtual Business Mission to India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP MP slams Rahul Gandhi on issue of farm laws

Sultanpur UP, Dec 1 PTI&#160;Attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has termed him as the most confused leader and said he has no knowledge about the farm laws passed by the Centre. He also accused the Congress and othe...

Pakistan records 67 COVID-19 related deaths in last 24 hours

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 67 COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours as the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 8,091. Citing data by National Command and Operation Centre NCOC, Dunya News reported that 2,458 persons tested...

Republicans oppose nomination of Neera Tanden as Director of OMB; call her worst nominee of Biden

US President-elect Joe Biden nominating Indian-American Neera Tanden as his Director for Office of Management and Budget has run into trouble with some of the top Republican Senators openly opposing the pick due to her combative and insulti...

Philip Green's Arcadia rejects Frasers' offer of 'lifeline' loan

Philip Greens struggling British fashion group Arcadia has turned down rival Frasers Groups offer of a lifeline loan of up to 50 million pounds 67 million, sportswear retailer Frasers, controlled by Mike Ashley, said on Monday.Arcadia owns ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020