Left Menu
Development News Edition

China successfully lands spacecraft on moon to retrieve lunar rocks - state media

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 01-12-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 20:54 IST
China successfully lands spacecraft on moon to retrieve lunar rocks - state media
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

China successfully landed a spacecraft on the moon's surface on Tuesday in a historic mission to retrieve lunar surface samples, Chinese state media reported.

China launched its Chang'e-5 probe on Nov. 24. The uncrewed mission, named after the mythical Chinese goddess of the moon, aims to collect lunar material to help scientists learn more about the moon's origins.

Also Read: Court dismisses bail plea of Chinese woman in espionage case

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC imposes Rs one lakh fine on BMC corporator

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs one lakh on a corporator of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC for wasting the civic bodys time by filing an incomplete petition. BMC corporator Bhalchandra Shirsat has moved the...

Millie Bobby breaks down detailing 'uncomfortable' fan encounter

English actor Millie Bobby Brown burst into tears while describing how a pushy fan made her feel uncomfortable and disrespected by filming her without her consent. According to Page Six, the Stranger Things star said the encounter happened...

Slight improvement in min temperature in Kashmir; weather to remain dry till Dec 6

The famous ski-resort of Gulmarg was the only place in Kashmir which experienced a sub-zero night even as there was an improvement in the minimum temperature across the Valley, officials said on Tuesday. The weather is expected to remain dr...

AstraZeneca partner sticks with two full dose regimen in COVID trials in India

Serum Institute of India, which has partnered with AstraZeneca to manufacture its COVID-19 vaccine, will continue to test a two full dose regimen of the shot despite it showing a lower success rate than a half and full dose regimen in pivot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020