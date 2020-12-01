Left Menu
Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 888 5G SoC; global debut on Xiaomi Mi 11

Devdiscourse News Desk | San Diego | Updated: 01-12-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 22:00 IST
Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 888 5G SoC; global debut on Xiaomi Mi 11
Image Credit: Qualcomm

At the Snapdragon Tech Summit Digital, chipmaker Qualcomm today unveiled its latest flagship chipset 'Snapdragon 888 5G' that will power the next-generation smartphones and deliver premium user experiences.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 packs the 6th generation Qualcomm AI Engine with a new Hexagon processor for improved performance and power efficiency and the 2nd generation Qualcomm Sensing Hub for intuitive and intelligent features. Qualcomm claims that the chipset packs the highest AI engine tera operations per second (TOPS) in any mobile device today at a whopping 26 TOPS.

Further, the 3rd generation Snapdragon Elite Gaming delivers a 35% increase in GPU performance, providing a significant improvement in speed and stamina for elite gamers.

For photography, the new chipset comes with a faster gigapixel speed Qualcomm Spectra ISP that allows users to capture photos and videos at 2.7 gigapixels per second or roughly 120 photos at 12MP resolution, up to 35% faster than the previous generation.

Featuring the 3rd generation Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 5G Modem-RF System, the new Snapdragon 888 Mobile Platform offers mmWave and sub-6 across all major bands worldwide as well as supports 5G carrier aggregation, global multi-SIM, stand-alone (SA), non-standalone (NSA), and Dynamic Spectrum Sharing.

At the event, Lei Jun, Founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Xiaomi announced that the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 11 will be one of the first devices to be powered by the new Snapdragon 888 chipset.

Qualcomm said that OEMs including ASUS, Black Shark, Lenovo, LG, MEIZU, Motorola, Nubia, realme, OnePlus, OPPO, Sharp, vivo, Xiaomi, and ZTE provided support for the Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform.

