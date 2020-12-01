Left Menu
Development News Edition

5G redefining premium smartphone experiences: Qualcomm

Mobile chipset company Qualcomm on Tuesday said 5G is redefining premium experiences as it provides virtually unlimited storage and cloud processing, and is fuelling the rise of more powerful services. "With 5G connected smartphones and other devices, we will have always connected access to virtually unlimited storage and cloud processing, fuelling the rise of more powerful services...5G is essential to allow the features to reach their full potential," he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 22:33 IST
5G redefining premium smartphone experiences: Qualcomm
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Mobile chipset company Qualcomm on Tuesday said 5G is redefining premium experiences as it provides virtually unlimited storage and cloud processing, and is fuelling the rise of more powerful services. Speaking at Snapdragon Tech Summit Digital, Qualcomm Incorporated President Cristiano Amon said innovation in the premium tier and advanced connectivity has allowed mobile phones to replace many of people's favourite devices. "In the 4G era, broadband internet and mobile computing transformed user expectations...today's smartphone is the platform for many of the services we depend on every day...We felt the shift as image sharing and music streaming cemented the smartphone's roles in our lives," he said.

Amon noted that while "premium redefines the experience, 5G is redefining premium". "With 5G connected smartphones and other devices, we will have always connected access to virtually unlimited storage and cloud processing, fuelling the rise of more powerful services...5G is essential to allow the features to reach their full potential," he added. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc has introduced its latest flagship 'Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform' that will power devices in the premium segment.

"Premium 5G devices provide the platform for innovation. And of course, what starts in premium, changes the future of other tiers too. The rise of better experiences has improved the lives of the billions of smartphone users around the world. The premium tier has a critical role to play for virtually everyone," Amon said. He added that creating premium experiences takes a "relentless focus" on innovation, and "takes long term commitment, even in the face of immense uncertainty".

The Snapdragon 888, with the 3rd generation Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 5G Modem-RF System, enables global compatibility by offering mmWave and sub-6 across all major bands worldwide, as well as support for 5G carrier aggregation. It can also help users capture better photos and videos. Qualcomm is already working with several partners in India and around the world to enhance technology inventions in 5G. In fact, last month, Jio Platforms and Qualcomm announced they have successfully tested 5G solutions, and clocked ultra high speeds of 1 gbps, in trials.

Qualcomm and Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, had said they have aligned efforts on 5G, in order to fast-track development and rollout of indigenous network infrastructure and services in India..

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France to 'deter' skiers searching for resorts still open abroad

France will put restrictions on people travelling abroad to find ski resorts not subject to COVID-19 shutdowns this Christmas, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday. If there are countries, within or outside the EU, that keep the...

All precautionary measures in place says CM, as TN braces for second cyclone

As Tamil Nadu braces for the second cyclone in a week, Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday said all precautionary measures are in place to minimise the possible damage that could be caused by the weather system and urged people to stay ...

Soccer-Maradona's shirt is not for sale, says Hodge

Former England midfielder Steve Hodge says he has spent a week fending off potential buyers for the shirt worn by Diego Maradona in the infamous 1986 World Cup quarter-final but insists it is not for sale. Hodge, 58, swapped shirts with Mar...

Man arrested for wife's murder

A 40-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing his wife inMIDC Butibori area of Nagpur District, police said. Dinesh Chhatilal Pal, the accused, hails from Madhya Pradesh.Pal lived with wife and three children in a rented h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020