Soccer-Shakhtar stun Madrid again to leave Spaniards on the brink

Dentinho came on in the first half to replace striker Junior Moraes, who was injured after being hauled down by Varane in a bid to prevent the forward racing towards goal unchallenged. Shakhtar, who beat Madrid 3-2 away in October, are second in Group B on seven points, level with Zinedine Zidane's Real side but ahead due to their superior head-to-head record.

Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2020 01:25 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 01:25 IST
Real Madrid's Champions League hopes are hanging in the balance after they lost 2-0 at Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday, leaving their fate in reaching the knockout stages out of their hands heading into the final round of matches. The 13-times European Cup winners went behind in the 57th minute when Shakthar substitute Dentinho capitalised on a lapse in concentration from defender Raphael Varane to score.

Israeli forward Manor Solomon then wrapped up the home side's shock win over the Spanish champions in the 82nd with a solo run on the counter and finish into the bottom corner. Dentinho came on in the first half to replace striker Junior Moraes, who was injured after being hauled down by Varane in a bid to prevent the forward racing towards goal unchallenged.

Shakhtar, who beat Madrid 3-2 away in October, are second in Group B on seven points, level with Zinedine Zidane's Real side but ahead due to their superior head-to-head record.

Soccer-Shakhtar stun Real Madrid again to leave Spaniards on the brink

