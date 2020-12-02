PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 2

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Debenhams liquidation compounds crisis in UK high street https://on.ft.com/2JtUwya - Apple Inc sued in Europe over software update that slowed old iPhones https://on.ft.com/36rAQnf

- Salesforce to buy Slack for $27.7 bln https://on.ft.com/2VpzP98 - Amazon to roll out tools to monitor factory workers and machines https://on.ft.com/3moZxXb

Overview - British departmental store chain Debenhams is set to wind down operations and close its stores after being in business for more than 200 years, risking more than 12,000 jobs.

- Apple Inc is being sued by a consumer advocacy group about 180 million euros ($217.17 million) in four European countries for allegedly duping users, asking to download updates which intentionally slowed their iPhones. - Salesforce.Com Inc said on Tuesday it is buying Slack Technologies Inc for $27.7 billion in a cash-and-stock-deal.

- Amazon.com Inc is rolling out new tools that would allow factories to monitor its workers and machines, as the company plans to expand its presence in the industrial sector. ($1 = 0.8288 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)