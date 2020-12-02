Left Menu
Development News Edition

Latest Bixby update enhances touchless experience for Samsung Galaxy users

Instead of taking up the entire screen, Bixby Voice now takes up only the lower third of the screen, allowing users to issue commands without leaving the current app. Additionally, the conversation indicator has also been changed from the Bixby icon to a bar that expands as the user speaks or gives a command.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 02-12-2020 08:42 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 08:42 IST
Latest Bixby update enhances touchless experience for Samsung Galaxy users
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Samsung is rolling out new features to its intelligent virtual assistant 'Bixby' to improve the user experience and make its features more accessible. With the new update, users can enjoy touch-less control of their Galaxy devices more easily than ever.

Starting with the Bixby design language, it is now more in line with the user experience found in Samsung One UI. The Bixby Voice app now changes its background depending on the phone's display mode while the horizontal and vertical scrolling puts a variety of new commands within reach. Other changes include performance and readability improvements.

Image Credit: Samsung

The latest update allows Galaxy users to search for new Bixby capsules and use the voice commands from one place, eliminating the need to swipe through different menus or cards and showing only the most important information with just a glance.

Instead of taking up the entire screen, Bixby Voice now takes up only the lower third of the screen, allowing users to issue commands without leaving the current app. Additionally, the conversation indicator has also been changed from the Bixby icon to a bar that expands as the user speaks or gives a command.

Image Credit: Samsung

With the latest update, Bixby now offers customized voice command suggestions based on the usage patterns and other devices registered with Bixby. Users can also check for the popular voice commands in Bixby Capsules or just by tapping Bixby's main screen.

Lastly, Bixby is now available on Samsung DeX, making it easy to open applications or search for content on a larger screen.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Why civilised dress must only for devotees, not priests? Desai

Against the backdrop of the Shirdi Saibaba temple trusts appeal to devotees be dressed in a civilised manner, social activist Trupti Desai has asked why there are different yardsticks for devotees and priests. In a video message on Tuesday ...

PM Modi, others wish Nadda on his 60th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted BJP president J P Nadda on his 60th birthday on Wednesday, and said the saffron party has been reaching new heights under his astute and inspirational leadership.&#160; In a tweet, Modi wished that Nadd...

Porto advances in CL, Man City tops group after 0-0 draw

Porto advanced to the knockout stage of the Champions League with a 0-0 draw against already-qualified Manchester City, whose point assured the English team a first-place finish in Group C. The result suited both teams, though City created ...

AK-47 rifle, ammunition recovered in Assam's Baksa

Police have recovered one AK-47 rifle with one magazine and 55 rounds of ammunition in the Baksa district, the police said on Wednesday.December 1st2nd - BaksaPol recovered one hidden AK-47 Rifle with 1 magazine, 55 ammunitions from Uttarku...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020