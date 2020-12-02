Latest Bixby update enhances touchless experience for Samsung Galaxy users

Samsung is rolling out new features to its intelligent virtual assistant 'Bixby' to improve the user experience and make its features more accessible. With the new update, users can enjoy touch-less control of their Galaxy devices more easily than ever.

Starting with the Bixby design language, it is now more in line with the user experience found in Samsung One UI. The Bixby Voice app now changes its background depending on the phone's display mode while the horizontal and vertical scrolling puts a variety of new commands within reach. Other changes include performance and readability improvements.

Image Credit: Samsung

The latest update allows Galaxy users to search for new Bixby capsules and use the voice commands from one place, eliminating the need to swipe through different menus or cards and showing only the most important information with just a glance.

Instead of taking up the entire screen, Bixby Voice now takes up only the lower third of the screen, allowing users to issue commands without leaving the current app. Additionally, the conversation indicator has also been changed from the Bixby icon to a bar that expands as the user speaks or gives a command.

Image Credit: Samsung

With the latest update, Bixby now offers customized voice command suggestions based on the usage patterns and other devices registered with Bixby. Users can also check for the popular voice commands in Bixby Capsules or just by tapping Bixby's main screen.

Lastly, Bixby is now available on Samsung DeX, making it easy to open applications or search for content on a larger screen.