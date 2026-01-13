Samsung Sets Bright Horizon with AI-Powered Vision for India in 2026

Samsung, a leading name in consumer electronics, is projecting a promising business outlook for India in 2026, citing increased market optimism and consumer spending as key factors. JB Park, Samsung's Southwest Asia President and CEO, emphasized the strategic inclusion of AI in the company's product lineup during a talk at CES 2026.

The company's global roadmap for 2026 focuses on enhancing AI integrations in household and mobile devices. Samsung has committed substantial resources to R&D at its India-based centers, underscoring its dedication to advancing the AI ecosystem not only domestically but also in global markets, as highlighted by T M Roh during the 'First Look' event at CES 2026.

Park shared his insights on India's economic recovery and consumer willingness to spend, attributing the positive trend partly to governmental support like GST reforms. With over 14,000 engineers contributing to its technological advancements, Samsung is poised to capitalize on the momentum by embedding AI across its product range and launching new flagship devices later this year.

