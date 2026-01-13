Samsung's AI-Driven Future in India: A Bright Outlook for 2026
Samsung predicts a bright business landscape in India for 2026, driven by consumer optimism and increased spending. The company plans significant investments in AI, embedding it across appliances and mobile devices. With economic reforms and a strong R&D foundation in India, Samsung anticipates robust growth.
Leading consumer electronics giant Samsung has predicted a promising business horizon for India in 2026, buoyed by improved market sentiments and consumer spending, as per JB Park, President and CEO of Samsung Southwest Asia.
Unveiling their global roadmap at CES 2026, Samsung announced plans to boost AI integration in appliances, including washing machines, refrigerators, and premium mobile devices. Significant investments are earmarked for their India-based R&D centers, which are integral to Samsung's global strategy.
Further reinforcing this outlook, Samsung co-CEO T M Roh revealed at CES 2026 that AI will be embedded across all product categories. As part of this strategy, the company aims to introduce new AI-driven flagship products this year, setting the stage for robust growth powered by innovation.
