5G networks are up to 90 pct more energy efficient: Nokia-Telefonica study

According to the research findings, 5G is a natively greener technology with more data bits per kilowatt of energy than any previous wireless technology generation but the networks require further action to enhance energy efficiency and minimize CO2 emissions that will come with exponentially increased data traffic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Espoo | Updated: 02-12-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 15:54 IST
(Representative Image) Image Credit: ANI

5G networks are up to 90 percent more energy efficient per traffic unit than legacy 4G networks, according to a new joint study conducted by Nokia and Telefonica.

The study focused on the power consumption of the Radio Access Network (RAN) in Telefonica's network and utilized Nokia's AirScale portfolio, including AirScale Base Stations and AirScale Massive MIMO Active Antenna solutions. The findings shared by Nokia highlight that 5G RAN technology is significantly more efficient than legacy technologies in terms of energy consumption per data traffic capacity.

"Our greatest contribution to overcoming the world's sustainability challenges is through the solutions and technology we develop and provide. Nokia's technology is designed to be energy efficient during use but also require less energy during manufacture. This important study highlights how mobile operators can offset energy gains during their rollouts helping them to be more environmentally responsible while allowing them to achieve significant cost savings," said Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia.

According to the research findings, 5G is a natively greener technology with more data bits per kilowatt of energy than any previous wireless technology generation but the networks require further action to enhance energy efficiency and minimize CO2 emissions that will come with exponentially increased data traffic.

At the radio base station and network levels, energy-saving features such as 5G power-saving features, small cell deployments and new 5G architecture and protocols can be combined to significantly improve the energy efficiency of wireless networks, the study says.

Lastly, the study findings also highlight Nokia and Telefonica's commitment to climate change. Both companies are aligned with the ambition of limiting global warming to 1.5 Celsius.

Nokia and Telefonica are developing machine learning and artificial intelligence-based smart energy network infrastructure and power-saving features and have also joined forces to build green 5G networks.

