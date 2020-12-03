Left Menu
Xiaomi Mi 11 / Mi 11 Pro detailed specifications leaked

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2020 12:10 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 11:37 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@TechnoAnkit1)

Earlier this week, Xiaomi confirmed that its next flagship, the Mi 11, will come with the newly-launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform and now detailed specifications of the upcoming series have surfaced online.

According to a specification table screenshot shared by tipster Ankit (@TechnoAnkit1), there will be two models under the series- Xiaomi Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro.

Starting with the Mi 11, the phone will come with an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a single punch-hole that houses a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. As already confirmed by the company, the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 5G chipset that packs the 6th generation Qualcomm AI Engine and the 3rd generation Snapdragon Elite Gaming that delivers a 35% increase in GPU performance.

The processor will be paired with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage. The Xiaomi Mi 11 is tipped to come with a 4,800mAh battery with 50W wired fast charging and 30W wireless fast charging support.

On the camera front, the Mi 11 will house a 108MP triple camera setup. For quick biometric authentication, the device will support Face Unlock and a fingerprint reader.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro will also feature the 5nm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset and will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 120W fast wired charging and 80W wireless charging.

In terms of optics, the Mi 11 Pro will house a 48MP triple camera array.

