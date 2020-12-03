Left Menu
Siemens Smart Infrastructure to move its SAP infrastructure to AWS

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seattle | Updated: 03-12-2020 14:02 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 14:02 IST
Siemens Smart Infrastructure to move its SAP infrastructure to AWS
Image Credit: Flickr

Siemens Smart Infrastructure has selected Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its preferred cloud provider, becoming the first company within Siemens AG group to move production-scale, business-critical SAP environments to the cloud, Amazon said on Thursday.

Sebastien Bey, CIO of Siemens Smart Infrastructure, said, "Our SAP environments are the backbone of our organization; by moving these foundational pieces of the Siemens Smart Infrastructure business to AWS, we are not only reducing costs and upgrading the service we provide to our internal businesses, but also fundamentally changing the way we use technology to transform our business, innovate, and deliver value."

The migration is a core part of the company's strategic plan to accelerate the modernization of their business. The company is currently using a number of other advanced AWS services including Amazon Aurora, AWS Lambda serverless compute service and Amazon Neptune, a fully-managed graph database service.

Siemens Smart Infrastructure will migrate over 20 Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Supply Chain Management (SCM) systems, based on SAP HANA, to AWS before the end of 2021. The workload migration will enable the company to significantly shorten hardware refresh cycles, increase agility to test and deploy new systems, and provide the foundation for the company's future transformation using SAP S/4HANA technology.

"AWS is thrilled to be working alongside a forward-thinking and customer-centric business like Siemens Smart Infrastructure as they connect buildings and cities with their advanced technologies. AWS delivers proven performance, insights, and agility to advance Siemens Smart Infrastructure's mission of helping customers around the world run their infrastructure in the most efficient and sustainable way and ensure our long-term future on this planet," said Carla Stratfold, Vice President of AWS Global Verticals and Strategic Accounts at Amazon Web Services, Inc.

