HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day two

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2026 03:16 IST | Created: 01-09-2026 03:16 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day two

Highlights of the second day at U.S. Open on ​Monday (times GMT):

2137 NOSKOVA ELIMINATES VOLYNETS Czech Lynda Noskova ​defeated American Katie Volynets 7-5 6-1.

1955 ‌ALCARAZ ​KNOCKS OUT SAFIULLIN Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz knocked out Russian Roman Safiullin in straight sets. The Spaniard got his title defence off to a flying ‌start with a 6-4 6-4 6-4 victory.

1939 ANISIMOVA BEATS KRUEGER American 10th seed Amanda Anisimova moved past compatriot Ashlyn Krueger 6-1 6-3.

1806 TSITSIPAS UPSETS FILS Two-time Grand Slam finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas knocked out 10th seed Arthur Fills in ‌the first round, beating him 4-6 7-6(3) 6-1 6-4.

1707 SABALENKA BEATS OSORIO Top seed Aryna Sabalenka kicked off ‌her title defence with a 6-2 6-4 win over Camila Osorio.

1607 MUCHOVA MOVES ONTO SECOND ROUND Wimbledon finalist Karolina Muchova brushed aside Sinja Kraus as the Czech seventh seed won 6-3 6-0 in their first-round match.

1500 PLAY BEGINS Play began in New York ⁠under cloudy ​skies, with the temperature around ⁠23 degrees Celcius.

READ MORE Sabalenka launches bid for third straight title, Djokovic exit rattles men's field

Sabalenka's gets US Open 'three-peat' campaign off ⁠to strong start PREVIEW-Gauff, Zverev hope to live up to high expectations at US Open

Kenin beats Venus Williams in late-night US ​Open encounter Ailing Djokovic stunned in US Open first round by Navone

Djokovic falls in US Open first ⁠round, Medvedev and Pegula advance Fellow players back 'special' Alcaraz to shine on US Open singles return

From Serena double to US Open debut, ⁠17-year-old ​Frodin gets her own stage Drama-free Medvedev eases into US Open second round

Ukrainians Kostyuk and Svitolina make strong starts at US Open Pegula foils Ruse to reach US Open second round

Ruud pulls out of US ⁠Open with back injury U.S. OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON MONDAY (prefix number denotes seeding):

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1530 GMT/1130 ET) 1-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) ⁠v Camila Osorio (Colombia)

Roman Safiullin (Russia) ⁠v 2-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) 8-Ben Shelton (U.S.) v Tallon Griekspoor (Netherlands)

13-Naomi Osaka (Japan) v Anastasia Zakharova (Russia) LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM (1500 GMT/1100 ET)

Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) v 10-Arthur Fils (France) Ashlyn Krueger (U.S.) v 10-Amanda Anisimova (U.S.)

8-Iga Swiatek (Poland) v Wang ‌Xiyu (China) Martin Damm (U.S.) v ‌11-Frances Tiafoe (U.S.)

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