DOS signs non-disclosure agreement with Chennai start-up, giving it access to ISRO facilities

The Department of Space (DOS) has entered into a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) with a Chennai- based start-up Agnikul Cosmos Pvt Ltd, that will allow it to access facilities and technical expertise available in ISRO centres to proceed with their launch vehicle development programme. Signed on Thursday, the agreement is the first one of its kind, the Department has signed after the establishment of IN-SPACe, the authorisation and regulatory body under DOS for enabling private players to undertake space activities in India.

Agnikul Cosmos Pvt. Ltd, is located in the National Centre for combustion R&D, IIT-M, Chennai, building private small satellite launch vehicles. The NDA was signed in the presence of Secretary, DOS and Chairman ISRO Dr K Sivan and Director IIT Madras Prof.

Bhaskar Ramamurthi, an official statement said. Scientific Secretary, ISRO, R Umamaheswaran was the signatory on behalf of the Department of Space with Agnikul Cosmos Pvt Ltd.

CEO Srinath Ravichandran signed it on behalf of the company. Dr K Sivan along with ISRO Centre Directors have assured all support to Agnikul for testing and qualifying their launch vehicles, it added.