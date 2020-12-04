Left Menu
Development News Edition

DOS signs non-disclosure agreement with Chennai start-up, giving it access to ISRO facilities

The Department of Space (DOS) has entered into a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) with a Chennai- based start-up Agnikul Cosmos Pvt Ltd, that will allow it to access facilities and technical expertise available in ISRO centres to proceed with their launch vehicle development programme.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-12-2020 13:12 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 12:41 IST
DOS signs non-disclosure agreement with Chennai start-up, giving it access to ISRO facilities
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@isro)

The Department of Space (DOS) has entered into a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) with a Chennai- based start-up Agnikul Cosmos Pvt Ltd, that will allow it to access facilities and technical expertise available in ISRO centres to proceed with their launch vehicle development programme. Signed on Thursday, the agreement is the first one of its kind, the Department has signed after the establishment of IN-SPACe, the authorisation and regulatory body under DOS for enabling private players to undertake space activities in India.

Agnikul Cosmos Pvt. Ltd, is located in the National Centre for combustion R&D, IIT-M, Chennai, building private small satellite launch vehicles. The NDA was signed in the presence of Secretary, DOS and Chairman ISRO Dr K Sivan and Director IIT Madras Prof.

Bhaskar Ramamurthi, an official statement said. Scientific Secretary, ISRO, R Umamaheswaran was the signatory on behalf of the Department of Space with Agnikul Cosmos Pvt Ltd.

CEO Srinath Ravichandran signed it on behalf of the company. Dr K Sivan along with ISRO Centre Directors have assured all support to Agnikul for testing and qualifying their launch vehicles, it added.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai, Dec 4 (PTI)

SILVER SPOT IN RS PER kg 62858.00 STANDARD GOLD 99.5 49164.00 PURE GOLD 99.9 49362.00 PTI MUM SVC SHWSHW...

UK hopes for millions of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses this year-minister

Britain hopes that millions of doses of the PfizerBioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will be delivered by the end of the year but the total will depend on how quickly it can be manufactured, Britains business minister Alok Sharma said on Friday.Brit...

Hungary PM insists rule of law must be separated from EU budget

Hungary still cannot accept a clause on respecting the rule of law attached to the European Unions budget and coronavirus recovery fund, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday, adding that the issues should be dealt with separately. He ...

Olympics-Tokyo Games postponement to cost $2.8 bln - organisers

The postponement of the Tokyo Games until next year because of the novel coronavirus pandemic will cost 294 billion yen 2.8 billion, organisers said on Friday.The extra costs will be shared by the Tokyo 2020 organising committee, Tokyo Metr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020