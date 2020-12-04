DRI seizes heroin worth Rs 3 crore from the consignment of hair

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized heroin worth Rs 3 crore from a consignment, declared as artificial hair, that arrived at Navi Mumbai from Tanzania, an official said on Friday. Based on specific information about the contraband being smuggled in an international consignment, the DRI's Mumbai zonal unit on Thursday examined the parcel that contained hair meant for cosmetic use, the official said.

DRI officials recovered brown-colored envelopes concealed in the package and retrieved 1,007 gm of a brown substance, which was later found to be heroin, he said. The contraband valued at around Rs 3 crore was seized under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, the official said.

This is the fifth seizure of narcotic drugs (cocaine and heroin) by the DRI Mumbai in the last three weeks, he added.