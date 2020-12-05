UK Maritime Trade Operations says aware of attack on vessel off Yemen coast

UK Maritime Trade Operations says aware of attack on vessel off Yemen coastReuters | Updated: 05-12-2020 07:56 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 07:56 IST
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) naval authority said on Saturday it was aware of an attack on a vessel off the coast of Yemen.
The authority later updated the advisory notice on its website to say the "incident is now complete. Vessel and crew are safe." The UKMTO cited vessels in the vicinity as the source for the incident. It did not provide any further details.