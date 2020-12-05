Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kia recalling 295,000 vehicles due to risk of engine fires

The company also is developing a knock sensor software update.Last week, the NHTSA announced that Kia and Hyundai must pay USD 137 million in fines and for safety improvements because they moved too slowly to recall more than 1 million vehicles with engines that can fail.

PTI | Detroit | Updated: 05-12-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 21:02 IST
Kia recalling 295,000 vehicles due to risk of engine fires
Image Credit: pickpic.com

Kia is recalling nearly 295,000 vehicles in the US because the engines can stall or catch fire. The recall comes just a week after Kia and affiliated Korean automaker Hyundai were fined by the US government for allegedly delaying recalls.

The recall covers certain 2012 and 2013 Sorento SUVs, 2012 through 2015 Forte and Forte Koup cars, and 2011 through 2013 Optima Hybrid cars. Also included are 2014 and 2015 Soul SUVs and 2012 Sportage SUVs. Kia says in documents posted Saturday by the US government that no manufacturing defect has been found, but it's recalling the vehicles to mitigate any risk of fire.

The recall comes after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began investigating Kia and Hyundai engine fires in 2019. The agency opened the probe after the nonprofit Center for Auto Safety filed a petition seeking the investigation. When the inquiry began, the agency said it had owner complaints of more than 3,100 fires, 103 injuries and one death. Kia will notify owners starting January 27. Dealers will inspect the engines for fuel or oil leaks and replace them if necessary. The company also is developing a knock sensor software update.

Last week, the NHTSA announced that Kia and Hyundai must pay USD 137 million in fines and for safety improvements because they moved too slowly to recall more than 1 million vehicles with engines that can fail. The fines resolve a three-year government probe into the companies' behavior involving recalls of multiple models dating to the 2011 model year. Kia must pay USD 27 million and invest USD 16 million on safety performance measures. Another USD 27 million payment will be deferred as long as Kia meets safety conditions, the NHTSA said.

Kia denied the US allegations but said it wanted to avoid a protracted legal fight. Engine failure and fire problems with Hyundais and Kias have plagued the companies for more than five years.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Neeraj Chopra and other javelin throwers begin training in Bhubaneswar

Indias top javelin throwers, including Olympic-bound Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal Singh, on Friday, began their month-long training camp at the Kalinga Stadium here. The team has shifted base from NIS Patiala, which is very cold at the peak of...

BJP would have won more than 100 seats if there was more time for campaign: Telangana BJP prez

BJP would have won more than 100 wards if there was more time for campaigning in the just- concluded Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC elections and the party is ready to cooperate with the TRS government on development, BJP pres...

Court recalls non-bailable warrant against Rita Bahuguna Joshi after her appearance

BJP parliamentarian Rita Bahuguna Joshi appeared before a special MPMLA court on Saturday in connection with two cases, after it issued non-bailable warrants against her for missing court dates. While one of the cases was connected to viola...

Amarinder reciting BJP's script: Sukhbir Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday slammed Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh over his recent meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and accused him of reciting the BJPs script for allegedly linking farmers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020