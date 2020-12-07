Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iranian official close to Khamenei's office says leader is in good health - Fars

An official close to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has denied rumours on social media that the top authority's health was deteriorating, the semi official Fars news agency reported on Monday. "By the grace of God and with the good prayers of devotees, the Gentleman (Ayatollah Khamenei) is in good health and is busy vigorously carrying out his plan according to his routine," Fars reported, quoting a tweet by Mehdi Fazaeli.

Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2020 16:07 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 16:01 IST
Iranian official close to Khamenei's office says leader is in good health - Fars
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

An official close to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has denied rumours on social media that the top authority's health was deteriorating, the semi official Fars news agency reported on Monday.

"By the grace of God and with the good prayers of devotees, the Gentleman (Ayatollah Khamenei) is in good health and is busy vigorously carrying out his plan according to his routine," Fars reported, quoting a tweet by Mehdi Fazaeli. Fazaeli has worked in an office publishing Khamenei's work.

Some unconfirmed reports on Twitter suggested that Khamenei had transferred his duties to his son because of concerns over his health. Some users on social media also said he had passed away.

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Vedantu appoints Ranjan Sakalley as head of engineering & tech; to hire 80 people by Mar '21

Online live tutoring company Vedantu on Monday said it has appointed Ranjan Sakalley as head of engineering and technology, and plans to expand its engineering team to 200 people by March 2021. Based in Bengaluru, Sakalley will report to Ve...

Macron says he raised Egypt's rights record with Sisi

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he had spoken frankly to Egypts President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi about matters of human rights in the North African country, though he gave few details.Macron made his remarks at a press confere...

BJP using Pawar's letters to "confuse" people, alleges NCP

The BJP has been circulating letters of ex-Union agriculture minister Sharad Pawar randomly to confuse people after the Nationalist Congress Party declared support to farmers agitating against the Centres new farm laws, the NCP said on Mond...

Indian wedding takes on otherworldly feel after bride tests positive for COVID-19

Traditional Indian wedding finery gave way to hazmat suits and masks in a remote north Indian village, after the bride tested positive for the coronavirus just hours before her marriage, a local health official said. The couple, whose names...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020