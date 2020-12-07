Left Menu
Soccer-Abu Dhabi ruling family member buys 50% stake of Israel's Beitar Jerusalem

A member of Abu Dhabi's ruling family has purchased a 50 percent stake of Israeli Premier League soccer club Beitar Jerusalem, the team announced on Monday.

In an announcement posted to its website, Beitar said Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Nahyan's purchase also included a commitment to invest over 300 million shekels ($92.18 million) in the club over the next ten years. ($1 = 3.2544 shekels)

