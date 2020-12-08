Left Menu
Development News Edition

Policy intervention needed to bring smartphones to 300 mn 2G phone users: Mukesh Ambani

Speaking at the inaugural session of India Mobile Congress, Reliance Industries Chairman said India is today among the best digitally-connected nations in the world.But there are 300 million phone users trapped in 2G and there is a need for policy intervention to bring to them smartphones that are capable of doing digital transactions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2020 11:17 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 10:58 IST
Policy intervention needed to bring smartphones to 300 mn 2G phone users: Mukesh Ambani
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday pitched for policy interventions to bring smartphones to 300 million 2G phone users in India so that they can also benefit from digital transformations. Speaking at the inaugural session of India Mobile Congress, Reliance Industries Chairman said India is today among the best digitally-connected nations in the world.

But there are 300 million phone users ''trapped'' in 2G and there is a need for policy intervention to bring to them smartphones that are capable of doing digital transactions. Also, there is a need for a faster rollout of 5G in India, he said adding his firm Jio will pioneer the 5G revolution in the country.

India, he said, can develop into a manufacturing hub of semiconductors. ''We cannot rely on large imports,'' he said.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bharat Bandh: DMK-led Opposition hits the streets in TN, Puducherry

Opposition DMK and its allies including the Congress held protests across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Tuesday as part of the farmers call for Bharat Bandh, demanding the Centre to repeal the three farm laws. In the union territory, ruled b...

Two dead as car hits motorcycle in UP's Pratapgarh

Two young men riding a motorcycle died after being hit by a car on the Lucknow-Varanasi road here, police said on Tuesday. The victims, Taufeeq 20 and Shoaib 18, were returning home on Monday evening when the accident took place, Additional...

Farmers protest across India against Modi's liberalisation

Farmers protests against new laws liberalising agricultural markets spread across India on Tuesday, as farm organisations called for a nationwide strike after inconclusive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modis government.In eastern and w...

Canara Bank shares zoom nearly 8 pc

Shares of Canara Bank on Tuesday gained nearly 8 per cent after the firm set the floor price for its qualified institutional placement QIP to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore. The stock jumped 7.52 per cent to Rs 126.40 at the BSE.On the NSE, it ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020