Left Menu
Development News Edition

AWS to open new Asia Pacific (Melbourne) Region in H2, 2022

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 08-12-2020 11:11 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 11:11 IST
AWS to open new Asia Pacific (Melbourne) Region in H2, 2022
Image Credit: Flickr

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced plans to open a new Asia Pacific (Melbourne) Region, its second infrastructure region in Australia in the second half of 2022.

At launch, the new AWS Asia Pacific (Melbourne) Region will have three Availability Zones (AZs), joining the existing 25 Availability Zones in eight AWS Regions across the Asia Pacific, Amazon said on Monday.

AZs are technology infrastructure in separate and distinct geographic locations with enough distance to significantly reduce the risk of a single event impacting customers' business continuity, yet near enough to provide low latency for high availability applications.

The upcoming region will allow hundreds of thousands of AWS customers including developers, startups, and enterprises as well as government, education and non-profit organizations to run their applications and serve end-users from data centers in Australia.

With the new AWS Region, customers will have an additional infrastructure to leverage advanced technologies from the world's leading cloud with the broadest and deepest suite of cloud services including compute, storage, analytics, artificial intelligence, database, Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning, mobile services, serverless and more to drive innovation.

"Together with our AWS Asia Pacific (Sydney) Region, we're providing customers with more flexibility and choice, while allowing them to architect their infrastructure for even greater fault tolerance, resiliency, and availability across geographic locations," said Peter DeSantis, Senior Vice President of Global Infrastructure and Customer Support, AWS.

Amazon established its first infrastructure in Australia, the AWS Asia Pacific (Sydney) Region, in 2012.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China condemns U.S. sanctions on Chinese officials over Hong Kong crackdown

Chinas Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office condemned U.S. sanctions on Chinese officials over their role in a national security law for Hong Kong as purely double-standards, state agency Xinhua reported on Tuesday.The office expressed strong...

IATA October data shows sluggish growth in air cargo demand

The International Air Transport Association IATA released October data for global air freight markets showing that air cargo demand continued to improve but at a slower pace than the previous month and remains below previous year levels. ...

Bharat Bandh: DMK-led Opposition hits the streets in TN, Puducherry

Opposition DMK and its allies including the Congress held protests across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Tuesday as part of the farmers call for Bharat Bandh, demanding the Centre to repeal the three farm laws. In the union territory, ruled b...

Two dead as car hits motorcycle in UP's Pratapgarh

Two young men riding a motorcycle died after being hit by a car on the Lucknow-Varanasi road here, police said on Tuesday. The victims, Taufeeq 20 and Shoaib 18, were returning home on Monday evening when the accident took place, Additional...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020