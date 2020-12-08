AWS to open new Asia Pacific (Melbourne) Region in H2, 2022

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced plans to open a new Asia Pacific (Melbourne) Region, its second infrastructure region in Australia in the second half of 2022.

At launch, the new AWS Asia Pacific (Melbourne) Region will have three Availability Zones (AZs), joining the existing 25 Availability Zones in eight AWS Regions across the Asia Pacific, Amazon said on Monday.

AZs are technology infrastructure in separate and distinct geographic locations with enough distance to significantly reduce the risk of a single event impacting customers' business continuity, yet near enough to provide low latency for high availability applications.

The upcoming region will allow hundreds of thousands of AWS customers including developers, startups, and enterprises as well as government, education and non-profit organizations to run their applications and serve end-users from data centers in Australia.

With the new AWS Region, customers will have an additional infrastructure to leverage advanced technologies from the world's leading cloud with the broadest and deepest suite of cloud services including compute, storage, analytics, artificial intelligence, database, Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning, mobile services, serverless and more to drive innovation.

"Together with our AWS Asia Pacific (Sydney) Region, we're providing customers with more flexibility and choice, while allowing them to architect their infrastructure for even greater fault tolerance, resiliency, and availability across geographic locations," said Peter DeSantis, Senior Vice President of Global Infrastructure and Customer Support, AWS.

Amazon established its first infrastructure in Australia, the AWS Asia Pacific (Sydney) Region, in 2012.