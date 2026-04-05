Fatal Ram Navami Procession Clash in Hazaribag: Five Arrests Made
In Jharkhand, police arrested five individuals for the murder of a 21-year-old named Abhishek Kumar during a Ram Navami procession in Hazaribag. The altercation occurred due to Kumar's abrupt entry into the event, leading to a violent attack with weapons. The suspects, aged 19-25, face judicial custody.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident, Jharkhand Police apprehended five youths for the murder of Abhishek Kumar, 21, during a Ram Navami procession in Hazaribag district. The event unfolded on March 29, when a procession traversed from Gadikhana to Jhanda Chowk.
According to Assistant Superintendent of Police Amit Anand, the suspects brutally attacked Kumar using swords, knives, and sticks during the procession. The conflict arose after an argument over Kumar's unanticipated participation in the event.
During interrogation, the accused revealed the motive behind the murder. The police have detained the suspects, aged 19-25, and secured the weapons used in the crime. They were arrested and brought to judicial custody on Saturday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Jharkhand
- Hazaribag
- Ram Navami
- Abhishek Kumar
- crime
- murder
- arrest
- procession
- police
- justice
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