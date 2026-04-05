Vyshak's Vibrant Voyage: From IPL Aspiration to Test Cricket Dream

Vijaykumar Vyshak's rising influence in the Indian Premier League is fueled by a keen aspiration to hit the 150 kmph mark consistently. The Punjab Kings fast bowler, originally from Karnataka, has stepped up his game this season, managing five wickets in just two outings.

With his wide yorkers and slow bouncers making waves, Vyshak played a pivotal role in restricting the opposition in recent matches. Despite past challenges, the cricketer remains committed to enhancing his delivery variations, navigating a landscape rich in video analysis and competitive benchmarks.

Regarded as a versatile player, Vyshak clinched his first call-up for India's T20 tour of South Africa in 2024. Though he dreams of wearing the Test match cap, he has proven his prowess in T20s, inspired by teammate Arshdeep Singh and guided by experienced coaches back home.

(With inputs from agencies.)