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Justice for all, appeasement of none is BJP-led NDA stand across country: Union Minister Amit Shah in Kerala.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 05-04-2026 16:12 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 16:12 IST
Justice for all, appeasement of none is BJP-led NDA stand across country: Union Minister Amit Shah in Kerala.
  • Country:
  • India

Justice for all, appeasement of none is BJP-led NDA stand across country: Union Minister Amit Shah in Kerala.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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