Justice for all, appeasement of none is BJP-led NDA stand across country: Union Minister Amit Shah in Kerala.
PTI | Kochi | Updated: 05-04-2026 16:12 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 16:12 IST
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- India
Justice for all, appeasement of none is BJP-led NDA stand across country: Union Minister Amit Shah in Kerala.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Amit Shah
- Kochi
- Kerala
- appeasement
- Union Minister
- fairness
- national unity
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