Britain's competition regulator sets out new regime for tech giants

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-12-2020 16:20 IST
Britain's competition watchdog outlined a new regime for regulating tech giants such as Google and Facebook on Tuesday, saying it needed new powers to harness the full potential of digital markets and drive competition and innovation.

It proposed a new, legally binding code of conduct, pro-competitive interventions in the market and enhanced merger rules, overseen by a Digital Markets Unit that was announced by the government last month.

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

