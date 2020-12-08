Left Menu
Development News Edition

Marvell introduces chips for open-source 5G networking gear

Marvell Technology Group Ltd on Tuesday rolled out a set of semiconductors aimed at a new wave of 5G networking gear designed to let telecommunications carriers mix and match equipment more easily. In the past, mobile network equipment from makers such as Nokia, Ericsson and Huawei Technologies Co Ltd was largely proprietary, made up of custom chips and software and difficult to intermix.

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 19:00 IST
Marvell introduces chips for open-source 5G networking gear

Marvell Technology Group Ltd on Tuesday rolled out a set of semiconductors aimed at a new wave of 5G networking gear designed to let telecommunications carriers mix and match equipment more easily.

In the past, mobile network equipment from makers such as Nokia, Ericsson and Huawei Technologies Co Ltd was largely proprietary, made up of custom chips and software and difficult to intermix. But U.S. government restrictions that have crippled Huawei's ability to source chips have sped the adoption of so-called open radio-access network technology, where any vendor can assemble industry-standard chips and software to create inter-operable 5G networking gear.

Japan's Rakuten Inc and U.S.-based DISH Network Corp are both rolling out networks based on such gear, and chipmakers such as Qualcomm Inc and Intel Corp have announced chips for the segment, although Qualcomm's offerings remain years away. Marvell, for its part, has long been a supplier of chips for traditional networking gear makers such as Nokia and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

On Tuesday, the company released a series of chips designed for the newer style of open networks. In an interview, Raj Singh, executive vice president of Marvell's processor business group, said those players are beginning to use the new technology. "We're getting support from our existing customers, as well as the new upstarts," Singh said.

Even though Marvell is a chip company, it has also developed software and even metalwork designs to provide a blueprint to make functional networking gear. John Schimpf, senior director of Marvell's wireless group, said the goal was to give potential new entrants to the market "a starting point that is viable."

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Chinese university team forfeit game due to hair colour

A Chinese university womens soccer team was forced to forfeit a match after a players hair was deemed to be not black enough, local media reported on Tuesday. Several players from the womens teams of Fuzhou and Jimei universities were deeme...

ANALYSIS-EU sees no abrupt end to Trump tariffs when Biden takes charge

When EU leaders gather this week for their last summit of the Donald Trump era, expect fulsome declarations of hope for a renewed transatlantic alliance under Joe Biden, but rather less to be said about a sudden end to Trumps trade war.Disp...

US productivity increased at 4.6% rate in third quarter

US productivity increased at a solid 4.6 per cent pace in the July-September quarter, slightly below the initial estimate, while labor costs fell at a slower pace. The third quarter increase in productivity was below the first estimate a mo...

Gold smuggling: Kerala HC to resume hearing on Sivasankar's bail plea on Dec 18

The High Court here on Tuesday adjourned the bail petition of M Sivasankar, former principal secretary of the Kerala Chief Ministers Office, in a money laundering case related to the gold smuggling case to December 18. During the hearing to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020