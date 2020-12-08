Left Menu
Quantities of COVID-19 tests insufficient for mass testing -Roche

"For the time being demand for tests is higher than the industry can provide for," Schwan said at a briefing of the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations (IFPMA). "It very important that testing is prioritised," he said. "I can see in the mid-term an opportunity to open up the economy by testing much more broadly.

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 08-12-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 20:07 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Quantities of COVID-19 tests are insufficient to cope with current global demand and ensure mass testing successfully, Roche's Chief Executive Severin Schwan said on Tuesday. "For the time being demand for tests is higher than the industry can provide for," Schwan said at a briefing of the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations (IFPMA).

"It very important that testing is prioritised," he said. "I can see in the mid-term an opportunity to open up the economy by testing much more broadly. But for the time being the quantities (of diagnostic tests) are simply not available for that."

