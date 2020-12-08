Left Menu
France's next-generation aircraft carrier will be nuclear-powered, says Macron

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 08-12-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 21:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

France's next-generation aircraft carrier will be nuclear-powered and replace the national fleet's flagship warship, the Charles de Gaulle, in 2038, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

The 11th carrier-vessel in the French Navy's will be equipped with the new electromagnetic aircraft launch system developed by U.S. company General Atomics, French officials said

