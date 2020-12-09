Vivo X60 series tipped to launch on December 28 in China

Vivo X60 series tipped to launch on December 28 in ChinaDevdiscourse News Desk | Shenzhen | Updated: 09-12-2020 11:21 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 11:21 IST
Vivo could launch its new flagship X60 series on December 28 in China, according to a reliable tipster Digital Chat Station. The series is expected to have at least two models- Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro.
vivo X60系列新机暂定本月28号前后发布，全球首发Exynos 1080处理器、国内首发120Hz三星居中单孔柔性屏，镜头我不说让你们猜[笑哈哈] pic.twitter.com/tFuLFrDTV4— Digital Chat Station (@StationChat) December 9, 2020
The Vivo X60 series will come with curved edges and a centered single punch-hole display with a 120Hz refresh rate. At the back, there is a rectangular camera cutout comprising three lenses. There is a massive sensor at the top while the two other small sensors are placed below it.
The upcoming series is said to adopt the Samsung Exynos 1080, a mid-range 5G chipset 5nm EUV FinFET process technology that integrates Mali G78 MP10 GPU.
Last week, the upcoming series was spotted on the 3C certification website, revealing that the Vivo X60 will support 33W fast-charging. Further, the Pro variant is likely to be equipped with 44W fast charging.
- READ MORE ON:
- Vivo X60 series
- Samsung Exynos 1080