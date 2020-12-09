Vivo X60 series tipped to launch on December 28 in China

Vivo could launch its new flagship X60 series on December 28 in China, according to a reliable tipster Digital Chat Station. The series is expected to have at least two models- Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro.

The Vivo X60 series will come with curved edges and a centered single punch-hole display with a 120Hz refresh rate. At the back, there is a rectangular camera cutout comprising three lenses. There is a massive sensor at the top while the two other small sensors are placed below it.

The upcoming series is said to adopt the Samsung Exynos 1080, a mid-range 5G chipset 5nm EUV FinFET process technology that integrates Mali G78 MP10 GPU.

Last week, the upcoming series was spotted on the 3C certification website, revealing that the Vivo X60 will support 33W fast-charging. Further, the Pro variant is likely to be equipped with 44W fast charging.