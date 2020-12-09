Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google will lift post-election political ad ban on Dec. 10

The company said in an email to advertisers seen by Reuters that "we no longer consider the post-election period to be a sensitive event." Major online platforms have been under pressure to police misinformation in political ads. Facebook Inc said in November that its post-election ban on political ads would likely last another month.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-12-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 21:12 IST
Google will lift post-election political ad ban on Dec. 10
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Alphabet Inc's Google will lift its temporary ban on election-related advertisements on Dec. 10, it said on Wednesday. Google's pause of election ads, which came into effect after polls closed in the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 3, was one of its measures to combat misinformation and other abuses on its site.

It was part of its 'sensitive events' policy, which seeks to prohibit content that potentially capitalizes on or lacks reasonable sensitivity towards events like public health emergencies or natural disasters. The company said in an email to advertisers seen by Reuters that "we no longer consider the post-election period to be a sensitive event."

Major online platforms have been under pressure to police misinformation in political ads. Facebook Inc said in November that its post-election ban on political ads would likely last another month. Twitter Inc banned political ads last year.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China, Pakistan behind farmers' protest: Union minister Danve

Union minister Raosaheb Danve on Wednesday claimed that China and Pakistan were behind the ongoing protests by farmers, who are seeking repeal of three new farm laws. He also alleged that Muslims were earlier misled over the Citizenship Ame...

Italy reports 499 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, 12,756 new cases

Italy reported 499 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 634 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 12,756 from 14,842.There were 118,475 swabs carried out in the past day, down f...

Study suggests new ways to enhance memory for those with traumatic brain injury

Researchers from the UT Southwestern Medical Center sheds light on the encoding of the brain and claims new ways to enhance memory for the people suffering from traumatic brain diseases like Alzheimer. The findings published in PNAS and Sci...

Russian police raid bars flouting COVID-19 measures, beat some revellers - CCTV

Russian police raided a bar in St Petersburg in Wednesdays early hours and beat some customers with truncheons, CCTV footage showed, part of a clampdown on businesses ignoring coronavirus restrictions that they say will bankrupt them. New r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020