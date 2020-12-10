Left Menu
Stricter privacy rules, new security practices coming to Chrome in 2021

To protect users from harmful extensions, Google is planning to launch more protections through Enhanced Safe Browsing that provides an additional layer of protection to Chrome users. When turned on, Chrome can proactively protect users against phishing, malware, and other dangerous sites by sharing real-time data with Google's Safe Browsing service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 10-12-2020 07:20 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 07:05 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Google will introduce stricter privacy rules, new security practices and other changes in Chrome next year, the search giant said on Wednesday. The upcoming changes will focus on protecting users' privacy and security when browsing the web with Chrome.

"From productivity and learning tools to entertainment and shopping, extensions on Chrome open up a new world of possibilities that let you customize your experience and help you get things done. We make sure the extensions that our developers build meet your expectations for privacy and security so you can continue to explore and enjoy browsing the web with Chrome," Google said in a blog post.

Starting in 2021, Google will change how Chrome extensions access data and how permissions work when an extension is installed. When browsing the web, users will be able to know which websites the extension can access instead of letting the extension decide. Chrome users can also decide to grant an extension access to all the websites they visit, but that is no longer the default.

To make extensions more transparent, every extension, starting January 18, 2020, will publicly display its privacy practices using clear visuals and simple language to explain the data they collect and use. The new privacy practices overview will be visible right on the extension listing. Additionally, Google is limiting what developers can do with the data they collect.

Image Credit: Google

"Our priority is to continue developing features that protect your data and keep you safe, while you choose extensions that help you get the best out of Chrome," Google said.

