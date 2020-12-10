Left Menu
Development News Edition

Microsoft Azure Hybrid Benefit now available for Linux customers in India

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 12:31 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 12:22 IST
Microsoft Azure Hybrid Benefit now available for Linux customers in India
Image Credit: ANI

Microsoft on Thursday announced the general availability of its Azure Hybrid Benefit, a licensing benefit that helps to significantly reduce the costs of running workloads in the cloud, for Linux customers across India.

The Azure Hybrid Benefit helps businesses seamlessly migrate on-premises Software Assurance-enabled Windows Server and SQL Server licenses, Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), and SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES) virtual machines (VMs) to Microsoft Azure. The solution enables a significant reduction in the cost of running workloads on-the-cloud by converting existing PAYG (pay-as-you-go) virtual machines (VMs) to bring-your-own-subscription (BYOS) billing.

The solution

  • Saves time with seamless post-deployment conversions as there's no need for production redeployment
  • Lowers ongoing operational costs with automatic image maintenance, updates, and patches
  • Enables user interface integration with the Azure command line interface (CLI)
  • Provides technical support and end-to-end hybrid cloud operations management

Furthermore, while migrating servers, the Azure Hybrid Benefit provides 180 days of dual-use rights to help businesses maintain on-premises operations.

"Using Azure Hybrid Benefit businesses can achieve the lowest cost of ownership by combining reservations savings and extended security updates. By adopting Microsoft Azure for their cloud journeys, businesses can meet their on-the-cloud requirements, build new expertise, and successfully achieve more business value. Organizations can also effectively plan their cloud roadmap by optimizing the Azure environment as per their workload for scale, security, governance, networking, and identity," Microsoft said.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Redmi 9 Power India launch set for December 17

The Redmi 9 Power will be launched in India on December 17 at 12 noon, Xiaomis India chief Manu Kumar Jain confirmed on Thursday. The company has put up a dedicated microsite for the upcoming smartphone on Mi.com, revealing its design, a 48...

SC asks J&K HC to decide on Dec 21 pleas seeking review of verdict scrapping Roshni Act

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Jammu and Kashmir High Court to decide on December 21 the pleas seeking review of its verdict scrapping the Roshni Act which conferred proprietary rights to occupants of State land. A bench headed by ...

Toxin provides clues to long-term effects of diarrhea caused by E. coli

Researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have discovered that a toxin produced by the bacterium Escherichia coli E. coli, long known to cause diarrhea, also has other effects on the human digestive tract. The tox...

Mexican Senate backs tougher rules for foreign agents, with nod to U.S.

Mexicos Senate late on Wednesday approved legislation imposing tougher restrictions on foreign agents operating in the country, widely seen as a broadside against the United States after weeks of tension with Washington over counter-narcoti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020