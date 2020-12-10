Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt proposes easy access of satellite-based remote sensing data

The new draft policy has taken into consideration the global trends, advancement of technology, wide ranging demand for remote sensing data - both within and outside the country -- and the recent initiative of the government towards self- reliant India.It aims at encouraging various stakeholders in the country to actively participate in space-based remote sensing activities to enhance commercialisation of space technology.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-12-2020 14:05 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 14:05 IST
Govt proposes easy access of satellite-based remote sensing data

The government has proposed to come out with a new space-based remote sensing policy to enable enhanced participation of Indian industry and ease of data access with simplified procedures. The Department of Space has published a draft ''Space- based Remote Sensing Policy of India (SpaceRS Policy 2020)'' along with draft ''Norms, Guidelines and Procedures (SpaceRS NGP 2020)'' for its implementation.

''We have put it (the drafts) in the public domain and after getting comments, that will go (the policy will come into effect after Cabinet approval),'' the Department's Secretary and Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), K Sivan, told P T I. SpaceRS Policy 2020 is aimed at enabling wider stakeholders' participation and ease of data access.

It was noted that India has made tremendous progress in the field of space-based remote sensing by building and launching satellites operating from various orbits, encompassing imaging and non-imaging observation in optical, infrared and microwave regions of electromagnetic spectrum. The new draft policy has taken into consideration the global trends, advancement of technology, wide ranging demand for remote sensing data - both within and outside the country -- and the recent initiative of the government towards 'self- reliant' India.

It aims at encouraging various stakeholders in the country to actively participate in space-based remote sensing activities to enhance commercialisation of space technology. ''An easy access of space based remote sensing data and information shall enable unfolding of knowledge-based solutions, addressing many planning and monitoring requirements of the nation,'' according to the draft.

The government shall promote Indian industries to carry out space based remote sensing activities within and outside India, and enable easy access to space-based remote sensing data, except for ''sensitive data and information, it said. It shall also provide a timely and responsive regulatory environment for the commercial Indian industry to establish and operate space based remote sensing systems.

In order to unlock the immense potential of remote sensing data, easy dissemination of data and services originating from space-based remote sensing systems in the country will be enabled, the draft said. Any service provider will be free to provide remote sensing data and services to any user in the country, it added.

However, a simple process of registration/authorisation of space asset is envisaged to keep the government informed about the space asset whose data and services are being offered to the users in the country. Due to national security considerations, a category of data will be identified as 'sensitive' and a different mechanism for dissemination of such data is envisaged, it was stated.PTI RS SS PTI PTI

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

European shares steady ahead of ECB decision; FTSE 100 shines on weaker pound

European shares were little changed on Thursday after a meeting between Britain and EU leaders on a trade deal failed to yield a breakthrough, while a European Central Bank ECB decision due later in the day kept investors from making big be...

Black Lives Matter co-founder urges Nigeria to free jailed police protesters

A group of activists and celebrities, including a co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement, have signed an open letter to Nigerias president demanding that he hold accountable security personnel accused of shooting anti-police brutalit...

COVID-19 scare aboard Singapore cruise a false alarm, authorities say

A passenger who tested positive for COVID-19 aboard a cruise-to-nowhere from Singapore, forcing the ship to return to dock and nearly 1,700 guests to isolate, has been found not to have the virus, Singapores health ministry said on Thursday...

Pro-terror graffiti case: 2 sent to police custody

Mangaluru, Dec 10 PTI Two persons, arrested in connection with the graffiti on pro-terror that appeared on the walls at two places here recently, have been remanded to 10 days police custody. The accused Maz Munir Ahamed and Shaarik belong ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020