Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Griezmann ends commercial relationship with Huawei

Barcelona declined to comment on Greizmann's decision. A year ago, Arsenal and former Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil criticized China's treatment of the Uighurs.

Reuters | Updated: 10-12-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 22:37 IST
Soccer-Griezmann ends commercial relationship with Huawei

France and Barcelona footballer Antoine Griezmann, who has been an ambassador for Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, has cut commercial ties with the company, citing the treatment of Uighur Muslims.

"I announce that I am putting an end immediately to my partnership linking me with this company," Griezmann, a 2018 World Cup winner with France, wrote in a statement on Instagram on Thursday. Spokesmen for Huawei in Brussels and London were not immediately available for comment. Representatives of the company in Madrid did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The United Nations estimates that more than a million ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims have been detained in China's Xinjiang province. China has denied any abuses and says its camps in the region provide vocational training and help fight extremism. Griezmann had been an ambassasdor for Huawei since 2017, and he also worked with the company while at former club Atletico Madrid, including presenting an Atletico-branded mobile phone in 2016.

His Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi became a Huawei ambassador earlier this year. Barcelona declined to comment on Greizmann's decision.

A year ago, Arsenal and former Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil criticized China's treatment of the Uighurs. There was a strong backlash against Ozil, a German Muslim of Turkish origin, in China and he was removed from the Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 computer game in China.

The Chinese foreign ministry condemned his comments and state broadcaster CCTV dropped Arsenal's Premier League game with Manchester City from its schedule.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP holds protests in Bengal against attack on Nadda's convoy

BJP activists blocked roads in the city and various districts of West Bengal on Thursday in protest against the attack on the convoy of the partys national president J P Nadda in South 24 Parganas district. Protests were held at Dorina cros...

Perturbed by fake news Adani Group writes to government, seeks stringent action against wrongdoers

Adani Group has written a letter to Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad over a planned attempt to malign the reputation of the prominent business houses through fake news on Twitter to systematically wreak havoc even as t...

Biden taps Susan Rice as top domestic policy adviser amid new Cabinet picks

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden chose Susan Rice, who was national security adviser to former President Barack Obama, on Thursday to lead the White Houses domestic policy council in a flurry of appointments to his developing administration. ...

Replica of dead bison put up in Pune, with apology

A day after a bison strayed into a residential area of Pune city and died soon after being captured, an NGO put up its replica with a message that it was humans who were responsible for its fate. The huge replica with the message Please for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020