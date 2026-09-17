Lionel Messi's Historic 100th Goal Leads Inter Miami to Victory

Lionel Messi scored his 100th goal for Inter Miami, leading the team to a 2-0 victory over Cruz Azul in the Campeones Cup. The win was aided by a late goal from Casemiro. Messi plans to retire from international football following a final match against Benin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 14:19 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 14:19 IST
Lionel Messi's Historic 100th Goal Leads Inter Miami to Victory
Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi celebrated a career milestone by scoring his 100th goal for Inter Miami, aiding the Major League Soccer club in securing a 2-0 victory against Cruz Azul in the Campeones Cup on Wednesday.

Playing his 115th match for Miami, Messi netted the first goal 24 minutes into the game hosted at Florida's Nu Stadium. Casemiro added a second goal towards the match's conclusion.

Inter Miami coach Cristian Gonzalez lauded Messi's performance, stating, “Leo told me he’d make me a champion, so he kept his word.” Messi remains an influential player, as he prepares for retirement from international football after a farewell game with Argentina against Benin on October 6.

TRENDING

1
Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia
2
Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq
3
Nissan's Hybrid Investment: A Boost for UK's Auto Industry

Nissan's Hybrid Investment: A Boost for UK's Auto Industry

Global
4
New Horizons in Trade: New Zealand-India Agreement Finalized

New Horizons in Trade: New Zealand-India Agreement Finalized

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Lower Carbon Intensity, Uncertain Pathways: The Smart City Climate Challenge

Ocean Climate Patterns Could Flag Food Price Shifts Before They Hit

From Tariffs to Trade: How Deeper AfCFTA Integration Could Reshape Africa’s Economic Future

Satellites and AI Could Transform How Governments Track Air Pollution and Protect Public Health

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026