Lionel Messi's Historic 100th Goal Leads Inter Miami to Victory
Lionel Messi scored his 100th goal for Inter Miami, leading the team to a 2-0 victory over Cruz Azul in the Campeones Cup. The win was aided by a late goal from Casemiro. Messi plans to retire from international football following a final match against Benin.
Lionel Messi celebrated a career milestone by scoring his 100th goal for Inter Miami, aiding the Major League Soccer club in securing a 2-0 victory against Cruz Azul in the Campeones Cup on Wednesday.
Playing his 115th match for Miami, Messi netted the first goal 24 minutes into the game hosted at Florida's Nu Stadium. Casemiro added a second goal towards the match's conclusion.
Inter Miami coach Cristian Gonzalez lauded Messi's performance, stating, “Leo told me he’d make me a champion, so he kept his word.” Messi remains an influential player, as he prepares for retirement from international football after a farewell game with Argentina against Benin on October 6.
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