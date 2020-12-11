Nationwide leveraging AWS to innovate and deploy new solutions

Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud arm of Amazon, has expanded its partnership with Nationwide, an Ohio-based insurance and financial services company, and has selected AWS as its preferred cloud provider to innovate and deploy new solutions.

Nationwide is migrating its key, business-critical workloads including more than 850 business and customer-facing applications such as Claims, Personal and Commercial Insurance Policy Systems and their flagship website Nationwide.com to AWS. This will help the company unlock data-driven insights, automate processes in the cloud and deliver new digital services to millions of customers.

Leveraging AWS also gives Nationwide the ability to introduce new resources like enhanced mobile applications and self-service financial planning to customers much faster, getting these new ideas into the hands of customers in days, as opposed to the months it took previously, Amazon said in a news release.

Commenting on the collaboration, Greg Pearson, Vice President, Worldwide Commercial Sales at AWS, said, "Combining Nationwide's financial expertise with AWS's proven performance and an unmatched portfolio of services is enabling them to deliver powerful new financial tools to help them stay ahead competitively and remain a leader in serving customers."

In the future, Nationwide will also utilize Amazon SageMaker, AWS's service for easily building, training, and deploying machine learning models quickly at scale, to help its data scientists enhance their performance in areas such as marketing analytics and risk assessment to accelerate the company's life insurance policy processing.

"AWS has helped us move to the cloud quicker than we ever imagined possible, and their unmatched portfolio of services is transforming our business. AWS gives us the ability to reach new digital audiences who can access and consume our services through a variety of channels, and empowers our associates with next-generation tools and insights to enhance our customer service," said Jim Fowler, CTO at Nationwide.