Iraq's Asiacell Telecom taps Nokia for nationwide network optimization

Nokia said Monday it has collaborated with leading Iraqi telecommunications company Asiacell Telecom to provide nationwide network optimization for two years starting January 2021.

The agreement will see Nokia providing a multi-vendor optimization service including the deployment of the Network Planning and Optimization Services (NPO) services for Radio Access Network (RAN), Transmission, IP, and Core network elements for Asiacell's Iraq mobile operations across 7,000 sites, helping the operator enhance network coverage and improve end-user experience.

Nokia's network assurance service will optimize network performance and capacity to improve Asiacell's end-user services and making the most out of the network investments. Leveraging analytics and machine learning, the service accelerate the automation of traditional processes, helping the company fulfill the needs of its end users.

Furthermore, the Finnish telecom giant will provide knowledge transfer to the Asiacell Technology team. With Nokia's global scale, tools and wealth of expertise in network planning and optimization, the Iraqi operator can simplify its operations and overcome challenges created by shifting customer demands and increasing network complexity.

Commenting on the collaboration, Rima Manna, Head of the Middle East Market Unit at Nokia, said, "The Iraq mobile market is relatively young and highly competitive, so it makes sense that Asiacell has turned to us to help optimize its network and reduce its operational costs. We look forward to bringing together global expertise with local insights to fully meet the needs of Asiacell Telecom.