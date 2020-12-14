Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Science News Summary

Engines on the Chang'e-5 probe were ignited 230 km (143 miles) from the lunar surface early on Sunday, Beijing time, before being shut down after 22 minutes with the craft on a trajectory towards Earth, Xinhua said, citing a China National Space Administration statement.

Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 18:30 IST
Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Russia successfully test launches heavy lift space rocket after long hiatus

Russia on Monday successfully test launched its heavy lift Angara A5 space rocket after a six-year hiatus in a project President Vladimir Putin describes as having huge significance for national security. First test-launched in 2014, it is being developed to replace the Proton M as Russia's heavy lift rocket, capable of carrying payloads bigger than 20 tonnes into orbit. A launch pad for the new rocket is due to open in 2021. China moon probe begins journey back to Earth

A Chinese spacecraft carrying rocks and soil from the moon has begun its journey back to Earth, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday, putting China on course to become the first country to successfully retrieve lunar samples since the 1970s. Engines on the Chang'e-5 probe were ignited 230 km (143 miles) from the lunar surface early on Sunday, Beijing time, before being shut down after 22 minutes with the craft on a trajectory towards Earth, Xinhua said, citing a China National Space Administration statement. Branson's Virgin Galactic cuts short test flight from New Mexico spaceport

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc cut short a test flight of its suborbital SpaceShipTwo Unity plane on Saturday, safely returning its pilots to Spaceport America in New Mexico after the rocket motor's ignition sequence failed to complete. Richard Branson's space tourism company, which is preparing for commercial flights next year, was aiming to send the air-launched Unity spaceplane to an altitude as high as 50 miles to test its cabin experience and boosters in-flight.

TRENDING

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Goa's COVID-19 tally rises by 112, while 147 recover on Monday

Goas coronavirus caseload went up by 112 and reached 49,474 on Monday, while one patient died and 147 people recovered during the day, an official said. The toll in the state is 707 and the number of people discharged stands at 47,737, leav...

Tatas 'interested' in Air India

Tata Group is seeking to board Air India again after nearly seven decades, with the salt-to-software conglomerate set to participate in the bidding process for the national carrier, sources said on Monday. The last date for submission of Ex...

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rises to 18,83,365 with 2,949 fresh cases; 60 new deaths take toll to 48,269: Health department.

Maharashtras COVID-19 tally rises to 18,83,365 with 2,949 fresh cases 60 new deaths take toll to 48,269 Health department....

China plans set up of new disease control agency in COVID-19 aftermath -Caixin

China is considering setting up a new disease control agency as part of its public health reforms following the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, Caixin reported on Monday.The government body will oversee work aimed at preventing future outbreaks a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020