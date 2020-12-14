Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reddit acquires lip-syncing video app Dubsmash

Reddit has acquired Dubsmash, the lip-syncing video app which launched in 2014 and was largely superseded when TikTok showed up.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-12-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 21:45 IST
Reddit acquires lip-syncing video app Dubsmash
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Reddit has acquired Dubsmash, the lip-syncing video app which launched in 2014 and was largely superseded when TikTok showed up. According to Mashable, the following announcement was made on Reddit's blog on Sunday (local time): The annexing of Dubsmash's 12-person team to Reddit's 700-strong horde is the popular website's first major acquisition in its 15-year history.

Though the financial terms of the agreement have not been disclosed, Dubsmash will be keeping its own platform and separate branding. Dubsmash's Android and Apple applications will continue to operate as normal, with its video creation tools simply integrated into Reddit's infrastructure. Reddit currently allows users to upload and live stream videos, but its editing capabilities are somewhat lacklustre, which is a problem this acquisition hopes to address.

As reported by Mashable, Reddit was valued at USD 3 billion as of February 2019.

TRENDING

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PowerGrid, SGPGIMS sign pact to set up tele-ICUs in Uttar Pradesh

State-owned PowerGrid on Monday said it has entered into a pact with the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences SGPGIMS for setting up tele-ICUs in Uttar Pradesh. Telemedicine Intensive Care Units tele-ICUs are 24x7 remot...

Kerala HC dismisses Ebrahim Kunju's bail plea in Palarivattom scam case

The Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed the bail plea of former PWD minister and Indian Union Muslim League IUML MLA VK Ebrahim Kunju in connection with the Palarivattom flyover scam case. A single-judge bench of Justice PV Kunhikrishnan ...

COVID-19: Delhi records 1,376 fresh cases; lowest in three-and-a-half months

Delhi reported 1,376 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest in over three-and-a-half months, even as the death toll mounted to 10,074 with 60 more fatalities. The citys positivity rate dropped to 2.15 per cent from 2.74 per cent on Sund...

Meghan Markle honours Covid-19 heroes in surprise appearance on CNN

American actor and the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance on CNNs annual Heroes TV special Sunday local time to pay homage to the people who have made a difference in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Accor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020