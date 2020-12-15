Left Menu
Development News Edition

Most seasons of 'The Office' will require a monthly payment on Peacock

NBCUniversal had announced in 2019 that it planned to pull "The Office" from Netflix in favor of its own streaming offering, but the company had not given details about how consumers could watch various seasons.

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-12-2020 03:42 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 03:42 IST
Most seasons of 'The Office' will require a monthly payment on Peacock

Starting in January, most seasons of popular workplace comedy "The Office" will be accessible only with a monthly subscription to Comcast Corp's Peacock Premium streaming service, the company announced on Monday. Seasons one and two will be available for free on the basic tier of Peacock, a new streaming service that is offered in the United States at no charge with advertisements.

Viewers who want to watch seasons three through nine of "The Office" must pay the $5-a-month charge for Peacock Premium, which offers a broader range of programming, or $10 a month for Peacock Premium Plus, which removes all ads. Paying subscribers to those two plans also will have access to previously unreleased behind-the-scenes footage and deleted scenes from "The Office," according to an announcement from series creator Greg Daniels.

The series starring Steve Carell as a manager at the Dunder Mifflin paper company ran on the NBC broadcast channel from 2005 to 2013 for 201 episodes. In recent years, it has been one of the most-watched shows on Netflix. NBCUniversal had announced in 2019 that it planned to pull "The Office" from Netflix in favor of its own streaming offering, but the company had not given details about how consumers could watch various seasons.

TRENDING

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

Trial fails of ruxolitinib in COVID-19 complications- Novartis

Nayara Energy and Shell Lubricants ink strategic partnership to provide world-class offerings for customers across India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-Brazil's mass vaccination will not start until March, says health official

In Brazil, a mass inoculation campaign against COVID-19 will only be possible from March and will rely on the AstraZeneca vaccine, a senior health official at the countrys leading public biomedical institute told Reuters.The comments come a...

Most seasons of 'The Office' will require a monthly payment on Peacock

Starting in January, most seasons of popular workplace comedy The Office will be accessible only with a monthly subscription to Comcast Corps Peacock Premium streaming service, the company announced on Monday. Seasons one and two will be av...

ICC prosecutor sees 'reasonable basis' to believe Venezuela committed crimes against humanity

The International Criminal Courts chief prosecutor believes there is a reasonable basis to believe Venezuela has committed crimes against humanity, according to a report published by the prosecutors office on Monday. United Nations investig...

BRIEF-CNN Parent Rejects Unfounded Trump Ads About Election Fraud - Bloomberg News

Dec 14 Reuters - CNN PARENT REJECTS UNFOUNDED TRUMP ADS ABOUT ELECTION FRAUD - BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text IDhttpsbloom.bg3nlfrCv Further company coverage...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020