Apple Fitness+ service now available; starts at USD9.99 per month

From beginners to experts, Fitness+ is created for everyone with modifications for all levels in every workout. Users are free to choose the type of workout, the time, and the trainer. For people who are just starting out, there's also an instructional program called Absolute Beginner.

California | Updated: 15-12-2020 10:01 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 08:54 IST
Image Credit: Apple

The Apple Fitness+, a new fitness service built around Apple Watch is now available to iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV owners. The service allows users to choose from a catalog of workouts led by celebrated and passionate trainers who are specialists in their fields.

From beginners to experts, Fitness+ is created for everyone with modifications for all levels in every workout. Users are free to choose the type of workout, the time, and the trainer. For people who are just starting out, there's also an instructional program called Absolute Beginner.

Apple Fitness+ offers 10 different workout types across a range of durations including High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), Strength, Yoga, Dance, Core, Cycling, Treadmill (for running and walking), Rowing, and Mindful Cooldown along with inspiring music from today's top artists. The service automatically syncs in-session metrics, like heart rate and calories burned across eligible Apple devices.

The new subscription service starts at USD9.99 per month or USD79.99 per year and it can be shared among up to six family members for the same price. Three months of Apple Fitness+ are included for customers who purchase Apple Watch Series 3 or later, and it is free for one month for existing Apple Watch users.

Apple Fitness+ service requires Apple Watch Series 3 or later with watchOS 7.2 or later paired with iPhone 6s or later with iOS 14.3, iPad running iPadOS 14.3 or later and Apple TV with tvOS 14.3 or later.

Fitness+ automatically appears as the center tab in the Fitness+ app on the iPhone. For iPad, the Fitness+ app is available for Apple Watch users to download from the App Store. The app is also available on Apple TV.

