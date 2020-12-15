Huawei Nova 8 series, Enjoy 20 SE key specifications revealed ahead of launch

Huawei will unveil the Nova 8 series in China on December 23. Ahead of the official launch, key specifications of the Huawei Nova 8 and Huawei Nova 8 Pro have appeared online.

The latest leak comes courtesy of a popular tipster who goes by the name Digital Chat Station on Twitter. The leak suggests that the Nova 8 will feature a 90Hz OLED panel whereas the Nova 8 Pro will come with a 120Hz display.

Both the devices will be powered by HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G octa-core processor and will support 66W fast-charging. As for the cameras, the upcoming series will boast a 64-megapixel main rear shooter and a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

Further, as per the leak, the Huawei Nova 8 series will be offered in two storage variants- 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB.

Meanwhile, the same tipster has also revealed the key specifications of the Huawei Enjoy 20 SE. As per the leak, the smartphone will come with a 6.67-inch LCD with 2400 x 1080-pixels resolution and a central punch-hole cut out for a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Huawei Enjoy 20 SE is tipped to come with the MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G processor and will be fuelled by a 5000mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support.

The back panel is said to house a quad-camera setup including a 48-megapixel main shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a pair of 2-megapixel lenses. Furthermore, the fingerprint reader will be mounted on the side.