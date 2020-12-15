Flipkart Mobile Awards 2020: iPhone 12 series, Asus ROG 3, Samsung F41 and other announced winners

Flipkart on Tuesday announced the winners of the Mobile Awards 2020 across different categories including design, gaming, battery and innovation, to name a few.

The Apple iPhone 12 series has won the title of the best camera phone while the Vivo V20 has won the 'most epic selfie phone' of the year award. Further, India's homegrown smartphone brand Micromax has been named the best debut brand of 2020.

"Chosen by consumers themselves, Flipkart's Mobile Awards 2020 recognizes the brands that have made a true difference to their lives this year - from industry-first innovations, features, to cutting-edge technology. This past year, many important aspects of our lives including work, entertainment, fitness and even formal education have shifted to the safety of our homes," said Flipkart.

Over 1.2 lakh consumers voted for their favorite mobile brands. Here's the complete list of winners of the Flipkart Mobile Awards 2020: