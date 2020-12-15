Left Menu
Development News Edition

Flipkart Mobile Awards 2020: iPhone 12 series, Asus ROG 3, Samsung F41 and other announced winners

The Apple iPhone 12 series has won the title of the best camera phone while the Vivo V20 has won the 'most epic selfie phone' of the year award. India's homegrown smartphone brand Micromax has been named the best debut brand of 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2020 12:26 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 12:17 IST
Flipkart Mobile Awards 2020: iPhone 12 series, Asus ROG 3, Samsung F41 and other announced winners

Flipkart on Tuesday announced the winners of the Mobile Awards 2020 across different categories including design, gaming, battery and innovation, to name a few.

The Apple iPhone 12 series has won the title of the best camera phone while the Vivo V20 has won the 'most epic selfie phone' of the year award. Further, India's homegrown smartphone brand Micromax has been named the best debut brand of 2020.

"Chosen by consumers themselves, Flipkart's Mobile Awards 2020 recognizes the brands that have made a true difference to their lives this year - from industry-first innovations, features, to cutting-edge technology. This past year, many important aspects of our lives including work, entertainment, fitness and even formal education have shifted to the safety of our homes," said Flipkart.

Over 1.2 lakh consumers voted for their favorite mobile brands. Here's the complete list of winners of the Flipkart Mobile Awards 2020:

  • The best camera phone: iPhone 12 series
  • Fastest-performing phone: iPhone 12 series
  • Best battery powerhouse: Samsung F41
  • Best in design: iPhone 12 series
  • Best gaming phone: ASUS ROG Phone 3
  • Entertainment superstar: realme 7 Pro
  • Most epic selfie phone: VIVO V20
  • Finest 'value for money' phone: narzo 20A
  • Supreme mid-range phone: POCO M2 Pro
  • Unmatched flagship phone: iPhone 12 series
  • Best innovation of 2020: realme (credited to launching the first 5G Phone)
  • Best debut brand of 2020: Micromax

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Guar seed futures rise on fresh bets

Guar seed prices on Tuesday rose by Rs 12 to Rs 3,940 per 10 quintal in futures trade after speculators increased their positions driven by a firm trend at spot market. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed for Decem...

Airlines warned over safety as jets return from pandemic storage

Regulators, insurers and experts are warning airlines to take extra care when reactivating planes left in extended storage during the COVID-19 pandemic, citing potential pilot rustiness, maintenance errors and even insect nests blocking key...

Guar gum futures gain on spot demand

Guar gum prices on Tuesday gained Rs 103 to Rs 6,200 per five quintal in futures trade as speculators increased their holdings on spot demandOn the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum contracts for December delivery traded...

India look more settled than Australia going into 1st Test, feels Isa Guha

Former England womens speedster-turned-analyst Isa Guha feels that Indian team going into the first Test looks way more settled compared to the Australian side which is still searching for its ideal opening combination. Isa, a veteran of 11...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020