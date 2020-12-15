Left Menu
Development News Edition

Going to unleash potential of spectrum, looking for meaningful 5G applications: Telecom secy

The company is testing 5G solutions being developed by its subsidiary Radisys in US due to non-availability of 5G spectrum in India.Prakash touched upon the governments plan to start a production-linked incentive scheme for the telecom sector.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 21:45 IST
Going to unleash potential of spectrum, looking for meaningful 5G applications: Telecom secy

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is looking to unleash the potential of spectrum and is exploring meaningful applications for 5G technology, a top official of the department said on Tuesday. At the CII Partnership Summit 2020, Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash also said the government is soon going to come up with an incentive scheme to encourage manufacturing of telecom equipment in India where the government will look at more value addition from the country in making the gears.

''We are going to unleash the potential of spectrum, remove all the bottlenecks, explore what new can be done with the spectrum,'' Prakash said. He said the government wants to encourage wirelines, internet-leased line, FTTH (fibre-to-the-home) and FTTX connections.

''In the realm of 5G, we want to come up with meaningful applications. Applications that are not merely enhanced mobile broadband but which touch all lives in agriculture, health and education, disaster management, public safety, traffic management etc,'' Prakash said. The government has set a target to roll out 5G in the country by 2020 but has missed the timeline. A DoT official, however, has mentioned that DoT is in discussion with the Department of Space and the defence ministry, and expects that the spectrum-related issues will be resolved soon.

Telecom operators have been pushing for starting 5G trials to develop solutions that are relevant for India but the government has not allocated them radiowaves for even trials. Reliance Jio announced that it will install an indigenously developed 5G network and had approached the DoT for trial spectrum. The company is testing 5G solutions being developed by its subsidiary Radisys in US due to non-availability of 5G spectrum in India.

Prakash touched upon the government's plan to start a production-linked incentive scheme for the telecom sector. ''We are soon coming out with a production-linked incentive scheme for which about Rs 12,000 crore is earmarked. What is important in telecom production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme is that not mere manufacturing, we want value addition to happen in india.

''We want more IPR (intellectual property rights) should be generated here. We want to undertake fiberisation,'' Prakash said. The DoT is soon expected to approach the Cabinet for the approval of guidelines for telecom sector PLI.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brexit, vaccine optimism buoy European shares; FTSE 100 lags on new pandemic curbs

European shares rose on Tuesday, after the European Union moved up the date to approve a COVID-19 vaccine, while Londons blue-chips lost as stricter COVID-19 restrictions tied in with a higher pound on Brexit trade deal hopes.Londons FTSE 1...

COVID-19: Rajasthan reports 13 more deaths, 1,045 new cases

Rajasthan recorded 13 more fatalities due to coronavirus on Tuesday taking the COVID-19 death toll to 2,568, according to a health department bulletin. The state also reported 1,045 new cases as the infection tally in the state climbed to 2...

Myanmar reports 1,155 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths

Yangon Myanmar, December 15 ANIXinhua Myanmar reported 1,155 more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday taking the total count of cases in the country to 110,667, according to a release from the Ministry of Health and Sports. The release said 27 more C...

"BJP is real tukde-tukde gang, destroying national unity", says Sukhbir Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday lashed out at his former ally Bharatiya Janata Party BJP over the farmers protest against the three agricultural sector laws. He also accused the ruling central government of bein...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020