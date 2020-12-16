Left Menu
Development News Edition

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 16

- The UK is drawing up plans to turn London into a rival for Singapore as a hub for shipping companies to register their vessels following the end of the Brexit transition period, according to people briefed on the proposals. - BP's former finance chief Brian Gilvary is set to take a senior position at Ineos, ending speculation he could become Rio Tinto's next chief executive.

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2020 06:34 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 06:34 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 16

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Facebook to put UK data under U.S. purview after Brexit https://on.ft.com/389LLlg - Boris Johnson under pressure to rethink Christmas mixing rules https://on.ft.com/3aglWTa

- UK draws up plans to rival Singapore with post-Brexit shipping regime https://on.ft.com/2WfWQMh - BP's former finance chief poised for Ineos role https://on.ft.com/3gSCB0z

Overview - Facebook will shift oversight of data belonging to its British users from Ireland to the United States, moving it out of the purview of EU privacy regulators after Brexit.

- Boris Johnson has come under renewed pressure to reverse the planned relaxation of coronavirus restrictions over Christmas, as leaders from the devolved nations agreed to continue talks on a UK-wide approach to the festive season. - The UK is drawing up plans to turn London into a rival for Singapore as a hub for shipping companies to register their vessels following the end of the Brexit transition period, according to people briefed on the proposals.

- BP's former finance chief Brian Gilvary is set to take a senior position at Ineos, ending speculation he could become Rio Tinto's next chief executive. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

New updates rolling out to Google Meet on Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Polling for 7th phase of DDC elections in J-K begins

Polling for the seventh phase of the District Development Council DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir began on a dull note as freezing weather conditions in the Valley kept most people indoors early on Wednesday, officials said. Polling for ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks climb on vaccine, U.S. stimulus optimism

Asian stocks rose on Wednesday as hopes of effective coronavirus vaccines and the growing prospect of more U.S. fiscal stimulus cheered investors ahead of the Christmas holiday season. MSCIs broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside of ...

NZ's COVID-19 response contributes to better economic recovery

The Governments decision to act quickly in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to a better than expected economic recovery, Grant Robertson says.The Treasury today released its latest economic and fiscal forecasts in th...

Live captions in Google Meet now support four more languages

Google Meet live captions which were previously available only in English are now expanding to four additional languages including French, German, Portuguese and Spanish Spain and Latin America.Meet users can turn captions on to view subtit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020