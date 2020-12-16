PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 16

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Facebook to put UK data under U.S. purview after Brexit https://on.ft.com/389LLlg - Boris Johnson under pressure to rethink Christmas mixing rules https://on.ft.com/3aglWTa

- UK draws up plans to rival Singapore with post-Brexit shipping regime https://on.ft.com/2WfWQMh - BP's former finance chief poised for Ineos role https://on.ft.com/3gSCB0z

Overview - Facebook will shift oversight of data belonging to its British users from Ireland to the United States, moving it out of the purview of EU privacy regulators after Brexit.

- Boris Johnson has come under renewed pressure to reverse the planned relaxation of coronavirus restrictions over Christmas, as leaders from the devolved nations agreed to continue talks on a UK-wide approach to the festive season. - The UK is drawing up plans to turn London into a rival for Singapore as a hub for shipping companies to register their vessels following the end of the Brexit transition period, according to people briefed on the proposals.

- BP's former finance chief Brian Gilvary is set to take a senior position at Ineos, ending speculation he could become Rio Tinto's next chief executive.