Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google Meet adds support for Non-English live captions on the web

Non-English captions are initially available on the web to APAC and EMEA countries with rollout to North America and Latin America coming in early 2021. The new Live captions language support in Google Meet will also expand to iOS and Android mobile apps in early 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 16-12-2020 09:03 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 07:12 IST
Google Meet adds support for Non-English live captions on the web
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Google Meet live captions which were previously available only in English are now expanding to four additional languages including French, German, Portuguese and Spanish (Spain and Latin America).

Meet users can turn captions on to view subtitles during a video call. Live captions allow deaf and hard of hearing users, users with different primary languages and users in noisy environments to participate more fully in meetings.

During a Meet call, each video call participant will have the option to select the meeting's spoken language when enabling captions. If caption settings are turned on or off during a meeting, they will be saved, along with the chosen language, for future meetings, Google explained in a blog post.

Non-English captions are initially available on the web to APAC and EMEA countries with rollout to North America and Latin America coming in early 2021. The new Live captions language support in Google Meet will also expand to iOS and Android mobile apps in early 2021.

The new language support is rolling out to both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains and will be available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers. Also available to users with personal Google Accounts.

"And as many of us learn to embrace remote tools and virtual communication for the first time, it's incredibly important to have inclusive, accessible and fair virtual meetings, whether you're planning a return to the office, going fully remote or using a hybrid model, with some people together in person and some remote," Google said in a blog post.

"By expanding live captions to more languages, we can help more students feel empowered to participate and help more teachers share a space that is both accessible and inclusive."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

New updates rolling out to Google Meet on Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

South Korea reports highest daily caseload of 1,078 COVID-19 infections, 45,442 in total

Seoul South Korea, December 16 ANIXinhua South Korea reported 1,078 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 45,442. It marked the highest daily caseload, surpassing t...

Business adversely affected due to farmers' protest claim traders at Delhi's Azadpur market

Traders from Azadpur Mandi, one of the largest wholesale markets for fruits and vegetables in the country, say that due to the ongoing farmers agitation against the three farm laws, their business has been adversely affected. It is certainl...

AIFF collaborates with FC Barcelona, FFA to hold online refresher course for instructors

All India Football Federation AIFF organised a three-day online refresher course for AIFF E-certificate instructors from Friday to Sunday. Danny Abboud from Football Federation Australia FFA and Jordi Fernandez from FC Barcelona attended th...

Interim report by Royal Commission into Abuse in Care welcomed

An interim report by the Royal Commission into Abuse in Care, released today, is a deeply moving record of the States past failings in looking after citizens in its care, Minister for the Public Service Chris Hipkins says.I welcome this int...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020