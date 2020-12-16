Left Menu
Samsung, Videotron to bring immersive 5G services in Canada

Samsung is providing 5G RAN, which covers 600MHz, 700MHz, 2.6GHz and AWS spectrums for the deployment of Videotron's 5G network in Canada.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Montreal | Updated: 16-12-2020 08:01 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 08:01 IST
(Representative Image) Image Credit: ANI

Canadian integrated telecommunications company Videotron, in collaboration with Samsung, has launched the first 5G service for its users with Montreal being the starting point of the 5G commercial rollout.

Samsung is providing 5G RAN, which covers 600MHz, 700MHz, 2.6GHz and AWS spectrums for the deployment of Videotron's 5G network in Canada. The South Korean technology giant's 5G RAN supports both LTE and 5G NR, enabling convenient operation of a network, and saves installation space while reducing capital expense (CAPEX) and operating expense (OPEX).

Commenting on this development, Jeff Jo, President and CEO of Samsung Electronics Canada, said, "Samsung is pleased to support Videotron for its first 5G service. This commercial rollout will open up new exciting experiences for Videotron's 5G users. Together with Videotron, Samsung will leverage its successful 5G experiences to bring reliable and advanced 5G services to users in Canada."

Videotron deployed its wireless operation in 2010 and now the company has successfully expanded its services to 5G which will gradually expand throughout the Videotron network across the province of Quebec.

"By stepping up our collaborative efforts, we will deliver enriching experiences and keep Quebecers connected to all they care about. We are thrilled to offer a renewed connectivity experience that will accompany our customers in their daily lives," said Jean-Francois Pruneau, President and CEO of Videotron.

