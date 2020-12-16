Left Menu
Oppo ropes in former Apple India marketing comm lead D S Khanoria as CMO

Smartphone maker Oppo India on Wednesday announced the appointment of former Apple India marketing communication lead Damyant Singh Khanoria as chief marketing officer of the company. I am confident that his experience of connecting customer desires with business needs will help propel Oppo India to greater heights during its next phase of growth, Zhou said.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Khanoria has worked for about three-and-a-half years with Apple before joining Oppo

''Oppo has been on a remarkable growth journey in India over the last six years. Our incredible product line-up backed with a deep commitment to product innovation, R&D and local production give us a strong foundation for future growth in India,'' Khanoria said.

